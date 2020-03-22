Tony Osauzo, Benin

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, yesterday, called for a review of the federal character and quota system policies being operated in the country.

He said the country could work without the two policies, stressing that their abrogation would enable the country to always frontload its best.

Akerele stated this in Benin City when he spoke to journalists about his book, ‘Sage of Growth…Reflections of a Policy Economist’ scheduled for public reading as part of activities for him and his twin brother to mark their birthday on March 30.

He explained that the book which is a personal reflection of his life, also delved into key issues about the larger Nigeria society and was dedicated to his late parents.

On the face-off between the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Akerele said the issues were political and resolvable, pointing out that the duo were close and nobody should be deceived.

He expressed joy that the situation in the state was getting to normal.

Akerele, however, expressed optimism about Obaseki securing a second term ticket

“Obaseki getting the ticket is not in contention, whatever it is, Obaseki and Philip are ready.”

He praised Obaseki for being a de-tribalised man and considering him from minority ethnic group fit for appointment as his Chief of Staff, even as he pointed out that “holding a political position in Nigeria you need a godfather that will defend you.”

Akerele, while disclosing that he has mobilised funds from friends and well-wishers to build a health centre for Ugbe, a community prone to Guinea worms in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, encouraged those passionate about development to go into government because it is the engine for development.

“You need Government to leapfrog development for your people,” he said.