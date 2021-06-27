ABS Football Club of Ilorin defeated visiting Malumfashi United FC 1-0 in a 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, both teams took some time to warm into the game.

Samuel Bamigboye however scored the match’s only goal in the 10th minute, after a deft first touch enabled him to send the ball to the goalkeeper’s far right.

Aminu Mohammed almost drew the visitors level in the 25th minute with a bicycle kick inside the hosts’ penalty box.

The visitors failed to utilise another goalscoring opportunity one minute later, after Mohammed shot wide to leave his team’s bench in anguish.

The match restarted with ABS FC making three changes, with Charles Eguavon, Kale Karatu and Shola Oketade replacing John Mourice, Taofeek Aremu and Ibrahim Muhammed.

With seconds left on the clock, Nuhu Ibrahim was sent off to reduce the visitors to 10-men after his second bookable offence.

The result now takes ABS FC to 24 points from 16 games.(NAN)

