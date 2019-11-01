Top officials of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC yesterday, in Lagos, met with an Italian football agent and businessman, Francesco Rocco, on ways to partner the Kwara-based Nigeria National League (NNL) side.

The meeting, which took place at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, had in attendance, ABS Ilorin FC’s Director of Football (DOF), Alloy Chukwuemeka, Coordinator, Malik Olasunkanmi, and the club’s Head of Media and Communications, Olayinka Owolewa.

Rocco, who is the President of EGW Sports Management, based in Dubai, told the ABS officials how he intends to use the Ilorin-based team to promote sports business in Nigeria.

The Italian businessman, who lamented that the media is not doing good to football players in Sub-Saharan Africa, said it is difficult to access the players.

He said the development is making it difficult for sponsorship deals to come to Africa from Europe.

Rocco said if yesterday’s meeting proves successful, he would like to sign a multi-million naira deal with ABS for five years, which would include production of kits and shirts sponsorship, among others.

He disclosed that EGW Sports Management has signed a deal with Young African of Tanzania. According to him, the deal will begin in June, 2020.

Responding, the ABS Director of Football, Chukwuemeka, thanked Rocco for flying to Nigeria to meet him and his team and assured the Italian of the club’s readiness to do business with him in all ramifications.

Rocco later presented to the ABS officials a brochure of his busines