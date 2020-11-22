ABS Ilorin FC trio of Samuel Oyedeji, Nasiru Toheeb and David Okoromi, dominated and emerged the most valuable player, goalkeeper of the tournament and highest goal scorer of the 2020 Ogunjobi Gold Cup, respectively.
The trio were outstanding for the Saraki Boys’ triumph at the annual preseason tournament.
ABS came from two goals deficit to beat Gombe United 3-2 yesterday, in an entertaining final match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.
Samuel Oyedeji, who scored a fantastic free kick in the semi-final against Kwara United, on Wednesday, scored another against Gombe United and assisted the other two goals in yesterday’s final.
