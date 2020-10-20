Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC Ilorin has unveiled a Cameroonian coach as its new Technical Adviser.

He is 44-year-old Encho Anthony Encho.

Encho, who was born in Fiango Kumba, South-West Province, Cameroon, has T-Licence in Football Coaching Education, from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand.

The new ABS Technical Adviser, also had certificate of participation from Ajax Soccer Play, football coaching course, Ladru Academy, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He completed his CAF-C Licence in 2017 in Abuja and Advanced Certificate of Coaching from the National Institute for Sports, Lagos in 2018.

As a player, he played for ElecSport Football Club, Limbe South-West Province, Cameroon between 2000 and 2002 and later moved to Maritime Football Club, Ekondotiti South-West Province, Cameroon from 2002 to 2003.

He also played for Bollavi Football Club, Douala, Litoral Province, Cameroon between 2003 and 2004 before Encho retired at Mount Cameroon Football club, a Premier league side in Buea South-West Province, Cameroon from 2005 to 2006.

Encho worked as Assistant Coach of Mount Football Cameroon FC between 2010 and 2012 and served in the same capacity with Nakhon Si Football Academy, Thailand U-19 team from 2012 to 2013.

He was Head Coach of Tiger Soccer Academy U-17/U-19 teams in Dubai in 2013 to 2014 before he made a short return to Samui United Academy, in Thailand between 2014 to 2017 as the Head of their U-17/U-19 teams.

In 2017, he was appointed the Technical Head Coach of Ricky Mart Academy, U-19/U-23, Calabar, Nigeria and was in 2019 given the role of Technical Director, Horvel Prime Football Academy, Nyanya, Abuja.

He is leaving Barcelona Academy, Lagos to join ABS Ilorin FC as its new Technical Adviser.

Encho is a member of South-West Football Coaching Association, Cameroon, Calabar Football Coaching Association, Nigeria and Nigeria All-star Football Association, Calabar.

He loves travelling, playing football and teaching.(NAN)