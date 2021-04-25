By Christian Agadibe

The 3rd edition of Africa Beauty Summit and Awards (ABSA) has been held in honour of beauticians, fashion designers and entrepreneurs in Lagos.

Organised by Seddy Cosmetics Limited, the event, which held recently at R&A City Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, created an opportunity for African beauticians, fashion designers and entrepreneurs to be recognised and celebrated on their own continent.

Speaking, beauty entrepreneur and CEO of Seddy Makeover, Temitope Sedi, explained that the African Beauty Summit is meant to encourage, appreciate project and market emerging and ready-made fashion and beauty entrepreneurs. “It’s the only beauty award in Africa; we encourage them on how to do their businesses among other things. It is very educative and quite encouraging.”

With over 10 years experience, Seddy Makeover, a leading makeup and hair-styling outfit, has worked with top Nigerian artistes including Olamide, Lamboghinny, Fathia Balogun, IK Ogbonna and has partnered projects such as SARO, Lagos Fashion Maniacs among others.