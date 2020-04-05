The State Government of Osun says it has found the only person who reportedly absconded from the isolation centre in Ejigbo yesterday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who made this disclosure in a statement, said the woman has been returned to the isolation centre.

She said that the state government was still in the process of tracing individuals she might have come in contact with. The Commissioner also noted that security within and around the isolation centre had been beefed up.

Mrs. Egbemode assured that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state.