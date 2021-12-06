The hearing in a suit instituted by Nigeria Welfare Association of Engine Oil Dealers against National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) was on Monday stalled at the National Industrial Court, Ibadan, due to the absence of the claimant’s counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria Welfare Association of Engine Oil Dealers instituted the suit against NUPENG over membership tussle.

The claimant’s want the court to determine whether an agreement made by it’s executive members in 2012 was binding on the other members, in relation to the alignments with the respondent.

At the hearing of the case on Monday, the claimant’s counsel, Mr Bayo Azeez, was, however, not in court to proceed with the hearing of the suit.

The counsel to the respondent, Mr Adesina Olaniyan, informed the court that the processes that ought to be served on him by the claimant’s counsel was yet to be served.

Olaniyan, however, prayed the court for adjournment in the interest of fair hearing.

Justice Dada Peters adjourned the case till Jan. 31, 2022 for hearing. (NAN)

