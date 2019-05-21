Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The trial of the four accused persons in the murder of a 300-level student of Mass Communication, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Miss Elozino Ogege, was yesterday stalled as a result of the absence of the counsel to the fourth defendant.

Ogege, a first class student, was murdered last November by persons, who removed her vital organs, ostensibly for ritual purposes.

The accused persons, Macaulay Desmond Oghenemaro, Ojokojo Robinson Obajero, Nwosisi Benedict Uche and Enaike Onoriode, are facing eight count charges bothering on murder.

When the case was called, the four defendants were all present in court but counsel for the fourth defendant was absent without any explanation.

Prosecuting counsel, Omamuzo Erebe, Director of Legal Drafting, who led P. U. Akamagwuna, M. Fole and A.R. Adewuyi were present in court.

Counsel to the first and second defendants, S.C. Okehielem, and Olusegun Ajayi, for the third defendant, were also present.

Prosecuting counsel informed the court that the state was ready to proceed with its case as they had a witness, who was available to give evidence. He, however, stated that the fourth defendant’s counsel, B O. Okoh, from the Legal Aid Council was absent from court without explanation. He, therefore, applied that the matter be adjourned to ensure the fourth defendant is represented.