By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

The trial of Chief Fred Ajudua over alleged $8.4 million fraud stalled yesterday at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, due to absence of defense counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN.

Mr Seidu Atteh, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, informed the court that he received a letter from Ojo’s office requesting an adjournment. Atteh noted that a subpoenaed witness from the Code of Conduct Bureau was in court to present some documents. ‘I pray that the court admits the document based on the subpoena,’ Atteh said.

Responding, Justice Josephine Oyefeso said the case will have to be adjourned. ‘In view of the nature of this case, the witness will have to come back. This case is adjourned until May 27 and June 8 for continuation of trial,’ the judge said.