The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans and others stalled yesterday due to the absence of Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja who was away on an official assignment.

Evans was arraigned along with three other defendants: Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Upong over alleged attempt to kidnap the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Mr. Vincent Obianodo and killing of his orderly.

They are facing a seven-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to kidnap, sale and transfer of firearms which they pleaded not guilty.

At the last hearing, Inspector Idowu Haruna, a member of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) told the Court that he obtained the confessional statements of the alleged kidnap kingpin under a conducive atmosphere and not under duress.

Meanwhile, all the matters scheduled for hearing, yesterday, August 25, including the alleged murder and kidnap trial, were adjourned till Thursday, August 27 for continuation of trial.