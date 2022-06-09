The absence of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja has stalled the commencement of trial in a suit filed by a former senator, Mrs Grace Bent against Precious Chikwendu, ex-wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The matter, which was on the court cause list, could not proceed due to Justice Egwuatu’s Absence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the judge was a participant at the on-going three-day judges’ seminar holding at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

The case was consequently adjourned till October 6 for trial commencement.

Chikwendu was, on March 10, arraigned by the Nigeria Police on allegations bordering on defamation of character and cyberstalking.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Victor Okoye prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also prayed the court to remand Chikwendu in the Correctional Centre in Kuje.

He said the defendant should be remanded pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

However, counsel to Chikwendu, Mr Alex Ejesieme, SAN, had opposed the application.

The judge, who admitted Chikwendu to bail in the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her by the police, adjourned the matter for trial commencement.

Chikwendu, an ex-beauty queen, was, on February 14, docked before a sister court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo for attempted murder of her former husband, Fani-Kayode.

However, in an amended 14-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 dated and filed by John Ijagbemi on behalf of Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 22, the ex-wife was said to have committed attempted culpable homicide on Nov. 24, 2018.

She was alleged to have carried two kitchen knives threatening to kill Fani-Kayode, the children and other occupants of the house at Asokoro within the court jurisdiction.

She was also accused of making false allegations on Nov. 24, 2018 with doctored pictures with intent to deceive members of the public and make them believe that the injuries in the pictures were inflicted on her by her ex-husband.

