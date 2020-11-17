Romanus Okoye

The case of a telephone accessories dealer, Ndukwe Ekekwe stalled yesterday because the lawyer representing the police was ill and could not be at the sitting.

Ekekwe who managed to withhold tears complained bitterly about police absence. He said he does not stay in Air Conditioner as it affects his health and that he borrows money for transportation to the panel’s venue at Lekki.

The complainant who alleged that he was setup to be maltreated by SARS by an envious person, begged the panel to ensure that his case is concluded soonest to reduce his inconveniences and suffering.

Earlier in his petition, Ekekwe requested compensation of N15m from the government after FSARS operatives allegedly auctioned his goods and he became wheelchair-bound.

“After their brutal torments and bodily injuries, I was initially rejected at a federal teaching hospital, before the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, eventually admitted me.

“I spent two months in Igbobi and underwent surgery on my spinal cord. Now, I cannot do anything on my own without the assistance of my mother or other people. As I am sitting here in front of the panel, I am wearing a diaper…,” he narrated.