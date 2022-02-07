From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The absence of legal representation for the suspected abductor and killer of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, Abdulmalik Tanko, and his accomplices, Monday, stalled proceedings in the case at a Kano High Court.

Abdulmalik and two other suspects, namely Hashimu Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin were charged with offences of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing and keeping in confinement a kidnapped person as well as culpable homicide contrary to the provision of Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The suspects were earlier arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in the state but were later moved to a Kano High Court presided over by Usman Na’abba for re-arraignment.

When the case came up for mention, Kano State Attorney General Musa Abdullahi-Lawan drew the attention of the court to the fact that the defendants had no legal representation.

The Attorney General, who doubles as the state counsel, therefore asked the court for an adjournment of the case while praying the state government to provide a legal representation for the defendants.

Justice Na’abba thereafter threw the question to them, asking them if they wished to seek the services of a lawyer or if they wanted the state government to provide them with one.

The suspects all responded that they could not afford to hire a lawyer to defend them in court.

Justice Na’ abba thereafter adjourned the case until February 14 for further mention while ordering that the suspects be remanded in a correctional centre.