President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida decried the absence of the Premier Basketball League that has been in limbo since he was voted president of the federation in 2017.

According to Kida, the Kwese League Management Board inaugurated by the oustered board comprising Gombe Bull Basketball Club and Kwara Falcons Club-who later withdrew from participating in the court case sought and got a court injunction stopping the new board from organising the Premier League.

“Unfortunately, this order has not been vacated as the court kept adjourning the matter for the past three years. Even a contempt of court case was instigated against the board for organising the President’s Cup that involved all Premier League clubs. As a result of the court case and injunctions has left us handcuffed.”

The absence of the league, Kida said hurts him the most on the premise that as president of the NBBF, “I should have a performing league, a very robust league.”