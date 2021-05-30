(NAN)

The absence of proper documentation of voters marred All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in some voting centres in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials for the Lagos State primary election arrived at different voting centres in Badagry around 12 noon.

NAN also reports that at Ward J Topo Idale ward of Badagry, the presiding officer did not bring any documents to identify the voters who had been on the queue since 8 a.m.

Also, at Methodist Junior School opposite General Hospital, the voters’ register brought by the officials were not for the centre.

NAN reports that the same was the situation at Ajiso centres and Gbenapon Primary School centres.

Voters were seen around 3 p.m. at most of the voting centres waiting for officials to bring the proper documentation for the election.

Some of the APC chieftains and aspirants expressed their displeasure over the lateness and poor performance of the voting officials.

Mr Emmanuel Kappo, one of the aspirants, said that it was unfortunate that his people in Topo Idale in ward J had not voted.

“When they came and discovered that they did not bring the register, the returning officer promised to go and pick it.

“For the past three hours, my people have been waiting here but nothing is happening.

“This is just aimed to frustrate my people who are here waiting to exercise their civic duty.

“All over the 10 wards in Badagry, there were disruption, harassment but we believe that justice will be done by the party executive,” he said.

He appealed to the executive of the APC to conduct rerun election, adding that there was no election in the town.

Mr Kamorudeen Ajape, the Secretary, Badagry Local Government, said that there was voting at their centres because voters that lined up to vote for the incumbent chairman were many.

Ajape said that though the officials of the election brought another voters register, many of the voters queued at the back of Mr Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent chairman who is going for a second term.

However, Rep Babatunde Hunpe, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the arrangements for the primary was not perfect.

“From the beginning, the arrangements were alright until some people started disturbing the process in some centres because the process was not in their favour.

“With the situation of things in Badagry Local Government, it is now left for the executive of the party to decide on the next step,” he said.

NAN reports that voting did not take place in most of the voting centres in Badagry as voters went home disappointed after waiting endlessly for the process which did not happen.