From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The trial of seven accused persons in a case of alleged murder and cultism on Wednesday suffered another setback at the Delta State High, Asaba.

This was as a result of the absence of the Prosection Witness (PW5) at the resumed hearing of the matter, prompting the court to adjourn the matter to April 8, 2022.

Also, counsel to the third, fourth and fifth defendants was not present when the case was mentioned.

In the suit, Commissioner of Police vs Lucky Eghaghara and six others, the accused persons are facing a four-count charge bothering on murder and cultism.

Other accused persons include Nelson Okuse, Edesiri Arumona, Ejime Arumona, Christian Ogheneovo July, Chinaza Nnaebuo and Ekene Paul.

The case had suffered series of adjournment since the commencement of trial with the court presided over by Justice F.N. Azinge frowning at the development.

At the last adjourned date the PW5, one Anietie Eyoh, a police officer now serving in Lafia, Nasarawa State Command, was in court to give evidence but proceedings were halted by the absence of counsel to the second defendant.

The witness had lamented that official commitment might hold him back on the next adjourned date but the court warned that he must be present to give evidence, failing which he would be reported to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.