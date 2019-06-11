Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A suit instituted against the nomination of Senator Bala Na’Allah’s as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kebbi South Senatorial District was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of trial judges.

The Court of Appeal Judges in Sokoto State had fixed Tuesday for hearing of the appeal suit filed by Mr Sadiq Sule-Iko against the Senator.

Sule-Iko approached the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, challenging the decision of Federal High Court in Birnin-Kebbi that struck out his suit in which he challenged the validity of Na’Allah’s nomination during the APC primaries conducted in October 2018.

Counsels to both appellant and respondents were all in court waiting before they were informed about the development.

A court official informed the counsels that the trail judges were not available due to an emergency that necessatated another official engagement outside their jurisdiction. The official added that a new date would be communicated to the parties.