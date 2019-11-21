Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman, Sunny Ogwu, has summoned head teacher and some teachers at Uduere Primary School, Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area to explain why disciplinary action, for dereliction of duties, should not be taken against them.

The hHead teacher and others were absent at their duty posts when a monitoring team, led by Ogwu, paid an unscheduled visit to the school.

Only two teachers were present during the visit, a development that irked Ogwu who summoned the absentee teachers to Asaba, the state capital.

The SUBEB chairman, who also paid a similar visit to Otovwodo Primary School and Agbarha Primary School all in Ughelli North council, expressed shock at the level of vandalism of classrooms at Otovwodo and called on the community and other stakeholders in the area to rise to the situation to help protect education infrastructures.