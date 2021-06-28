From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A 400 level Optometry student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu whose name was given as Francis Chibuike was reported to have over the weekend jumped down from a 3-storey building and died at the spot.

Reports say Chibuike had allegedly taken a hard drug known as ‘Colorado’ and was unable to contain with it’s high effects on him.

When the effects of the drug was much on Chibuike who hailed from Imo State, his friends around were said to have locked him inside the room and went in search of ‘garri’ to give him as a tranquilizer in order to help him come back to his right senses.

However, before the friends could return, Chibuike reportedly forced himself out of the room, went through the balcony, thinking that he was on the ground floor, and jumped down from a 3- storey building popularly known as ‘Favor Lodge’ and died instantly.

A security officer attached to the institution who confirmed the incident to journalists, described it as one of the regrettable consequences of hard drug.

According to him, the deceased student drugged himself and told his friends that he was going out only for him to jump out from the window.

He said he was immediately rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The security officer said that the parents of the student had already come to identify him and carried the corpse after meeting with the police.

When contacted, state command police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said although he had about the incident, but has not received any official report.

