From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State University (ABSU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Onyemachi M. Ogbulu has eulogized late Emeritus Prof. Anthony Nwabughuogu for his developmental strides in the manpower needs of the country especial in the areas of social, political and economic history.

Prof Ogbulu poured the encomiums on late Prof Nwabughuogu during a colloquium/book launch in honour of the renowned late Professor of Economic History, at ABSU auditorium.

Represented by the Dean, MJC Echeruo Faculty of Humanities, Prof. Roseline Ihuoma Ndimele, the ABSU VC described late Prof Nwabughugu as a diligent, committed and sound academic whose demise has no doubt create a big vacuum.

‘’The University will fondly remember his contributions in the development of the different areas that he served”.

He commended the mentees of the late Professor for organizing the colloquium/book launch and urged them to emulate the dedication and selfless service their mentor was known for.

Prof. Christopher Ogbonna Emerole of the Faculty of Agriculture, ABSU described late Prof Nwabughuogu as a patriotic scholar and economic historical researcher who applied historical facts to solving contemporary economic problems.

‘’One professional way he did this was by publishing five books; eleven book chapters; eight articles in learned journals; and eleven commissioned articles which he presented at international fora.

‘’Most of the trustees he chaired remain the strong pillars of ABSU development,’’ he said.

Prof Austine Amanze Akpuda while

reviewing the book, ‘’Economic History and Issues in Human Development in Africa’’ written by late Prof Nwabughuogu’s mentees, friends and colleagues, said the book was originally designed as a festschrift in honour of the late academician and was intended to have been presented while he was alive.

He said late Emeritus Prof Nwabughuogu merited a festschrift on account of his painstaking research work on social, political and economic history, as well as important essays he documented and presented at different fora on Economic History.

‘’When you hear that Hannibal conquered everywhere and Alexander the great conquered so many places, people would not ask if these men had cooks, whether they had messengers or other domestic staff, but late Emeritus Prof Nwabughuogu took care of these aspects of the social and economic history,’’ he said

The event attracted prominent academicians from different universities across the country.

The late Prof Nwabughuogu passed on recently during a brief illness.

