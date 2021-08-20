From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu has expressed shock and sadness over the abduction of two lecturers of the University by gunmen.

The lecturers, Professor S. O. Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, who is also a Methodist Minister, was travelling to Item, Abia State with some others including his wife, for a prayer camp meeting, and Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication, was travelling in a separate vehicle to Isuikwuato, when they were abducted along Isuikwuato Road at about 6.00 pm, Thursday.

A release by the University’s PRO, Chijioke Nwogu said the Vice-Chancellor has assured the family, University Community and the public, that all combined security operations have been deployed to ensure the immediate release of the academics from their abductors without any harm.

He added that the security of lives and property of staff and students remains a top priority of the administration.

“The University working with the Abia State Government and all security agencies will do everything possible to ensure the release of these two staff of the University”.

The Vice-Chancellor urged for calm and prayers at this time and advised rumor mongers against engaging in acts that will escalate the situation.