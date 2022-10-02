Members of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), ABSUTH chapter, have applauded Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for paying seven months’ salary arrears to them in one tranche.

Disclosing the payment of the arrears to newsmen in Umuahia, the President of ARD ABSUTH Aba, Dr Nnamdi Erondu, confirmed that members of the association in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, received seven months payments each with a promise by the governor to ensure that the remaining outstanding will be paid.

“We are happy to inform members of the public that we are back to work at the teaching hospital in Aba and they can come to access our usual quality medical services. The governor has done well to keep his promise to our members and we are hopeful that he will handle the rest as quickly as possible. All our members are back to work and ready to deliver quality service to Abians”, he said.

On accreditation of the teaching hospital, Dr Erondu assured that the members would work with the authorities to ensure that all relevant issues were quickly resolved for the benefit of students and members of the public.