Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University has concluded plans, to, on Friday confer an honourary Degree of Letters on business mogul, and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

A statement by the Registrar, Abdullahi Ahmed Kundila, said Dangote would be hounored at the institution’s 41st convocation ceremony slated for Saturday April, 27. Kundila said former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Hassan Sunmonu, would also be honoured with Doctor of Science, alongside Dangote.

“The degree recipients would be honoured for their contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and humanity in general.

“There would be a convocation lecture to be delivered by former president of the Nigerian stock exchange, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhhuede,,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is visitor while Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i, of Kaduna state, would be chief host.