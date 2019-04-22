Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria.

The Authorities of Ahmadu Bello University will on Friday confer an honorary degree of letters on Business mogul, and President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

A statement by the Registrar of the institution, Abdullahi Ahmed Kundila, said the Dangote will be honour at the Institution 41st convocation ceremony slated for Saturday 27th April 2019.

Kundila said the former President Of Nigerian Labour Congress, Hassan Sunmonu, will be honoured with the Doctor of Science along with Dangote.

“The degrees recipient will be an honour for their contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and humanity in general’’. he said

The statement, however, said a total of 15,289 students will be graduating at the convocation, with 10,803 first degrees, 4,486 postgraduates and 304 PhDs.

“ There will be a convocation lecture to be delivered by former President Nigerian stock exchange (NSE) Mr, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhhuede, titled “ It’s All about the human capital’’.