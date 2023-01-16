From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum award to be conferred on President Muhammadu Buhari as a parting gift for his leadership role in promoting peace in Africa through regular inventions, counsels and conciliation.

Buhari, who has already left Abuja, would on Tuesday, January 17, receive the African Award for Strengthening Peace in Nouakchott, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Fielding questions from journalists, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said the President has spent his entire life fighting for peace in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa.

“Peace is everything to individuals, nations, corporations, to any organisation peace is very important, therefore the peace award that is being given to our President is worth its weight in gold,” he stated.

“Because this is a man that has spent his entire life fighting for peace so to speak. He fought for the war of unity for the country. After that he intervened in the political affairs of the country, just to restore cohesion and after that, he contested for the president of the country and all towards guaranteeing peace and development.

“Without peace, there can’t be development, there can’t be economic development, there can’t be corporate progress.

“This is a President that has spent about 8 years now working for Nigeria, working for the west African sub-region, working for the African continent.

“This award coming at a time like this is a very good one, it is one of the parting gifts our president is having from his own continent,” he said.