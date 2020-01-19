Charity Nwakudu, Abuja

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) ex medical students have complained about poor industrial harmony in Nigeria’s health sector, with devastating effects on Nigeria’s health care seekers.

The class of 1979 students were particularly concerned that the primary healthcare system which ought to serve majority of people at local communities have not received the desired attention, hoping that the recently launched Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) will go a long making corrections.

They urged the government to use the funds judiciously to the benefit of health care seekers who often visit Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for medical attention.

Speaking at the reunion lecture/dinner ceremony in Abuja, at the weekend, the interim leader of the association, Prof. Baba Inusa, appreciated the ex coursemates for their interest in building a bond among the ex ABU medical students that could herald greater transformation in health care system.

He solicited the commitment and dedication of the members to the goals of the association, ABU and Nigeria’s health sector which they are key players in.

He maintained that primary healthcare system is the closest to the people and should receive adequate attention and support from government and individuals.

“It is important that people are trained to deliver service in the way that it would significantly impact our people. We are working on the training of community health care workers to strengthen the health care delivery styles.

Another member of the association, Amina Mohammed Shamaki, observed that the primary health care system has the largest challenges in the health sector because it serves a large number of people.

“We would find a way to assist government improve on the healthcare delivery to the less privileged. Funding of healthcare is a also a major issue particularly for primary health care system, hence, we commend government for BHCPF.

“We also encourage National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to ensure that every individual has easy access to basic healthcare.”