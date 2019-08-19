Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) non-teaching staff appear to have opted out of the nation-wide, one-week warning strike scheduled to commence today. The staff of the university were seen at work attending to official duties.

The development is coming despite the directive of the national executives of the three unions namely Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Technologies (NATE) to embark on a warning strike on Monday.

Our correspondent reports that there was little sign of the strike at the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, as most of the non-teaching staff were seeing going about their normal businesses.