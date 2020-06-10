As part of celebration of this year’s democracy day on June 12, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Arewa House) is set to honour Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma by inducting him into the prestigious President Muhammadu Buhari’s Integrity Hall of Fame.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri, yesterday, said the induction by the research centre of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on June 11 will coincide with the official unveiling of a painting on him by a private organisation.

He said ABU through the department otherwise known as Arewa House, was honouring Uzodinma as a bastion of democracy in appreciation of his sterling performance in so short of time in office.

The commissioner disclosed that the Department of Research and Documentation conferred the honour after finding him worthy of as a leader of integrity championing good governance.

He also announced that back home in Owerri same day, the governor will formally receive a painting of him entitled “An epitome of integrity” which sold at a record N3.2million in an auction.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma has promised to ensure a befitting burial for, Mrs Janet Okwaraji, 83, mother of the late Samuel Okwaraji, the legendary footballer who died while playing for the national team in Lagos.

In a statement in Owerri yesterday, the governor said: “The death of Mrs Okwaraji, a devout Christian and retired school teacher and proprietor, is a big blow to Nigeria and Imo state in particular. Her demise is coming at a time when my new administration is making concerted efforts to reposition Imo State and honour its heroes and heroines, dead and alive”

The governor regretted that past administrations in the state failed to recognise and honour the late footballer,who made giant strides in the nation’s football and brought honour to the state, even in his short stint with the national football team, the Super Eagles.

Uzodimma further lamented that the late Mrs Okwaraji must have nursed the pain of her late Son’s death in her heart for many years.