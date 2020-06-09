As part of celebration of this year’s democracy day, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Arewa House) is set to honour lmo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma by inducting him into the prestigious President Muhammadu Buhari’s Integrity Hall of Fame.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri said the induction of Governor Uzodinma by the research centre of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on June 11, 2020 will coincide with the official unveiling of a painting on him by a private organisation.

He said ABU, through the department otherwise known as Arewa House, was honouring Uzodinma as a bastion of democracy in appreciation of his sterling performance in so short of time in office.

The commissioner disclosed that the department of research and documentation of the university conferred the induction honour on the governor after finding him worthy as a leader of integrity championing good governance.

He also announced that back home in Owerri the same day, the governor will formally receive a painting of him, entitled: “An epitome of integrity,” which sold at a record ₦3.2million in an auction.

The commissioner who named the organisers of the painting and auction as DCIS, said it partnered with a local radio station, MyRadio 101.1FM, to put up the painting in a live radio programme for three days.

According to him, the competitive auction which ran from April 28 to 30, resulted in the emergence of joint winners who snapped the governor’s painting for ₦3.2m.

He said the competition was preceded by a celebratory trek from Delta State through Anambra State to Imo State as a mark of appreciation to the governor for his quality leadership.

The commissioner said both the organisers and the winners will present the painting to the governor on June 11 in Owerri.

He therefore invited Imo people and other well wishers of the governor to celebrate the honours to him as a tribute to his commitment to democracy through responsible and responsive governance.