Ahmadu Bello University has taken delivery of high end medical, laboratory and scientific equipment donated to it by FHDP, a US-based foundation.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Auwal Umar, Director, Public Affairs Directorate, ABU in Zaria on Friday.

The equipment, worth 150,000dollars include Gen Probe Tigris DTS, which is the first diagnostic equipment that automates nucleic acid testing and automates all phases of molecular diagnostics testing from sample preparation, amplification, and detection to reporting result.

Others are three Thermo Scientific-80 degrees laboratory freezers, Varian CP-3800 Gas Chromatography, Varian GC/MS/Mass Spectrometer, Sanyo Counter Height Freezer, and several Eppendorft Centrifuges.

Others are Benchman Coulter and Centra CL3 Centrifuges and four other table top centrifuges, Diaphot and Olympus CK2 Microscopes, Cell Bio Sciences Gel Rig, and New Brunswick Scientific Gyrator Water bath shaker.

Presenting the equipment, Prof. Ahmad-Rufai Abdullah, founder and president of the foundation explained that the donation as well as others in the past were in keeping with the foundation’s objective to promote the social and economic development of Nigeria through high quality education.

The foundation, is a charitable educational and scientific foundation originally formed in 1995 by Nigerian graduate students, residents and visiting scholars in some U.S. universities to help improve educational and medical facilities primarily in Nigeria and later in other parts of Africa.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, who led the University Management to inspect the equipment at the University Multi-User Science Laboratory, expressed immense gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture. (NAN)

