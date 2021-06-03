From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An alumnus of the law faculty of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Mary Adeola Adeyemo, has secured admission to pursue Ph.D at the prestigious University of Oxford without going through the LL. M programme.

Generally, any student pursuing a Ph. D is expected to undergo a course leading to the award of LL. M with a Ph. D grade before proceeding to Ph. D. However, in the case of Adeyemo, who obtained a first class degree in Law from ABUAD and another first class from the Nigerian Law School, she was offered direct admission to pursue her Ph. D without going through the LL. M class.

A statement by the university’s director of corporate affairs, Mr. Tunde Olofintila, said that in arriving at the decision to offer Adeyemo a direct admission for her Ph. D programme, Oxford University reviewed and relied on the quality of the content of ABUAD law programme and her transcript.

“This feat follows a series of national and international achievements attained by the ABUAD in its 11 years of existence, including the 2018 finals bar examination of the Nigerian Law School, among 6,500 law graduates from all over the country, where ABUAD graduates recorded 100 per cent pass rate, 12 first class, Ekpo Naomi Uwem, emerged overall best student with 13 different prizes, while ABUAD graduates, in all, won 24 out of the available 36 prizes,” said Olofintila.

In his reaction, the university’s Founder and Chancellor, Aare Afe Babalola, said his vision and mission for ABUAD which commenced academic works on January 4, 2010 to produce a new generation of leaders who would make the difference in all areas of human endeavour b was becoming a reality.

In July 2015, four students of Afe Babalola University, christened Team LifeWatch, featured and excelled in that year’s edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup finals which took place in Seattle, USA on account of inventing an Asthma-Visor, a device for a more effective and efficient way of managing Asthma, particularly among children.

In April 2016 an alumnus of the university, Olamide Popoola, led ‘Team Nigeria’ to win the 2016 edition of the Unilever Idea Trophy and category number 1 award for ‘Authenticity on Brand, Relevant to Target Audience and Drives Talkability and Sharability’ (A.R.T) in the United Kingdom.

Later in June 2016, Oluwaseye Bolaji Oguntuase, a 500 level Mechanical Engineering student won the first National Engineering Students competition in Abuja with his project, titled ‘Autonomous Pipeline Leakage in the Niger Delta Area of Nigeria’, beating 36 other contestants from the country’s six geo-political zones in a competition organised by the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities (CODET).