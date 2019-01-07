Celebrating the ninth anniversary of the commencement of uninterrupted academic work in a university in Africa is no mean achievement

Tunde Olofintila

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) rolled out the drums last Friday, January 4, 2019, to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the commencement of uninterrupted academic work in the 21st Century university, which has earned a name in the league of world-class universities, its short history notwithstanding.

It has become part of the luxuriant history of the university that it commenced academic activities on Monday, January 4, 2010, with 240 students but today it has more than 7,000 students after it has graduated 2,121 students since its maiden convocation on October 21, 2013.

The brief but impressive early-morning celebration was a bolt from the blue for many, including the founder and chancellor, Aare Afe Babalola, who aptly described is as an ambush by the vice chancellor, Prof. Michael Ajisafe, and some management staff. All the same, it turned out to be a memorable event, which concentrated on gratitude to God for his enduring mercies and appreciation to the Babalola family for setting the tone of quality and functional education in this clime.

Celebrating the ninth anniversary of the commencement of uninterrupted academic work in a university in Africa is no mean achievement considering the persistent and deafening drumbeats of strikes and other forms of disturbances ravaging the average university in Africa, particularly since the military made an incursion into governance in most African countries in the 1960s.

After being received with the university anthem at the car park, an obviously surprised but elated Babalola, with his elegant wife, Yeye Aare Modupe Babalola, walked briskly through a guard of honour into the foyer of the College of Sciences, where his office is domiciled and which had been peopled by many of the university staff with an imposing celebration cake virtually assaulting the face of whoever entered the foyer.