From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has matriculated a total of 1,907 students into various degree courses in the university for the 2022/2023 academic year

The ceremony which held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the university at the weekend was the institution’s 14th edition.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, advised the students to avoid bad company, shun vices and anti-social behaviours which are capable of ruining their otherwise very bright and thriving future. She reminded that ABUAD has codes of conducts, with appropriate and commensurate sanctions for those who breach them.

Olarinde, however, informed the students that “the vision of the institution is to reform and provide functional education by example and lead others in quality education, industry, service and

character as well as discipline”.

The VC who said that ABUAD is noted for its predictable academic calendar, described the students as the “lucky ones”. She noted there is no doubt that the students will be challenged by the transition from a dependent child to an independent young adults, advising that for them to cope with life in the university, and realize their dreams, “they must first enjoy learning which will

enable them to acquire knowledge, skills and attitudes and become good problem-solvers.

“communicate positively, have a vision and positive attitude, and develop a culture of curiosity, time and management skills and to nurture themselves.

“Concentrate on your studies, doing exactly what your parents expect of you and expect exemplary conduct and excellent results from you.”

“ABUAD is part of the fabric of our founder’s uncommon ways in making impossibility possible with this institution, where students have quality, functional and transformative education that is unique in many ways.”

In his remarks, the proprietor of the university, Aare Afe Babalola,(SAN), charged the students on industry, service and character saying they would achieve everything in life, if they abide by the rules and regulations of the institution.

The legal giant who commended the students, prayed they will be greater than him in life.

He also commended one of the students who spoke on behalf of other newly admitted students, Master Aina Oluwafikunayomi Tamilore, for describing ABUAD as a school meant to reform education in Nigeria and setting the pace for educational revolution in the country.