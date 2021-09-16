Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has been ranked the “Best Research University” among 99 private universities in Nigeria by Alper-Doger Scientific Index.

Alper-Doger Scientific Index, also known as AD Scientific Index Ranking, also ranked ABUAD as number 10 out of 197 public and private universities in Nigeria in research, while its scientists were ranked fifth out of 3,570 scientists in the country.

The AD Scientific Index World Top Universities ranking is based on scholarly research output from Google Scholar.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, attributed the achievement to the cooperation the university consistently receives from stakeholders like parents, teachers, National Universities Commission (NUC), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Council for Legal Education,Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and teeming student population.

Olarinde expresed the happiness that people and organisations outside Nigeria were noticing what the university had been doing since it commenced academic works on Monday, January 4, 2010 to institutionalise qualitative and functional education, raise a new generation of Nigerians and ensure that Nigeria regains its lost glory in education.

He thanked parents and well-wishers who have inundated her and the university with congratulatory messages on the monumental achievements.

Olarinde expressed the optimism that the university would improve considerably, particularly because of the quantum of infrastructural development, its heart-warming achievements in medicine, law, engineering, sciences, its Independent Power Project (IPP) and the commencement of work on its 121-unit industrial park.

