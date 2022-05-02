From Priscilla Ediare,Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has been rated the best university in Nigeria and among the best 400 in the world by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

In the ranking, 12 -year- old ABUAD came first, while Covenant University and University of Ibadan were ranked second and third respectively.

Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Tunde Olofintila, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekit, yesterday.

“The Times Higher Education World University Rankings, respected worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, focuses on helping the world’s universities to achieve excellence by looking at performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four key areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.The global ranking for ABUAD is coming 10 months after the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, ranked the same university as the “Best Research University” among the 99 Private Universities in Nigeria and No. 10 out of 197 Public and Private Universities in Nigeria in July 2021.The cheering news was published on the website of The Times Higher Education World University Rankings’ website. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 included more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. This year’s ranking analysed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally. Overall, we collected over 430,000 data-points from more than 2,100 institutions that submitted data.”