The Board of Directors of Nigeria’s premier payment service company and Fintech, Unified Payments (UP), has announced the appointment of Mr. Shehu Abubakar, as an independent non-executive director.

Announcing the appointment, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Chairman of the Board of UP & Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, stated that Abubakar brings to the board of UP, three decades of unbroken experience in Nigeria’s dynamic financial industry and will provide valuable insight to the board and the management of UP from his wealth of experience.

He further noted that the appointment of Abubakar as independent non-executive director is in line with global corporate governance best practices, and one of the measures geared towards positioning UP as the most preferred e-payments services provider in Africa.

Abubakar has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry during which time he held strategic positions in different banks. He began his career at Co-operative & Commerce Bank Plc, where he served as an intern under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme and worked at different times in International Merchant Bank, FSB International Bank, Fidelity Bank and Keystone Bank where he retired as an Executive Director.