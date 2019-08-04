Former heads of state including Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan are set to grace the launch of the Cancer Centre of Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Dickson is set to organize a memorial service in honour of his mother and also formerly present Henry Seriake Dick- son Foundation on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The late Mrs. Gold Coast died of Lung Cancer on August 8, 2018 at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston Texas, United States of America seven months after being diagnosed of the ailments.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said in a statement at the weekend that the memorial service scheduled to take place at the country home of the Dicksons, Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, would be followed by a formal presentation and launch of the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation. He said that HSD Foundation was being set up by the Governor in fulfillment of his promise to raise cancer awareness centre, the Goldcoast Dickson Cancer Centre, to tackle the cancer scourge in the Niger Delta communities and other parts of the country. Soriwei said that the Cancer Centre would render the invaluable service of spearheading a well coordinated action against the killer disease especially through early detection, treatment and dialysis.