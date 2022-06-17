From Paul Orude Bauchi

The management of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi has confirmed the suspension of one of its staff, Mrs Raliya Mohammed Kashim, for allegedly violating Public Service Rule that prohibits Civil Servants from engaging in partisan politics.

This was made known in a press release in reaction to a report on Sahara Reporters that the Governor of Bauchi State ordered Kashim’s suspension for posting videos containing campaign materials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate of Bauchi state and its presidential Candidate on her WhatsApp Status.

“Management determined the action as inappropriate and a clear violation of the public service rule 1.4.1.9 which clearly prohibits public officers engaging in partisan politics,” Public Relations Officer for the Polytechnic, Maimako Baraya, who signed the release on behalf of the Registrar, stated.

According to the press release, made available to The Sun in Bauchi, on Friday, “The action taken by management against the employee in question was consequent upon the above.

“Any attempt by anybody to allude any motive from any quarters is a cheap attempt to score political gains.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the information of the general public especially the good people of State, management of Abubakar Tatari All Polytechnic Bauchi wishes to state categorically that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and regulations and having achieved this feat it shall leave no stone unturned in its determination to ensure that all its employees maintain the highest level of professionalism and respect for the laws of the institution and the state”

The release stated that the management “assured the public that there will not be any sacred cow and that actions have consequences and it shall not be intimidated by the political jobbers, fifth columnists and enemies of the state”