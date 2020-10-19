Molly Kilete, Abuja FCT

One person is reported to have been killed and a vehicle set ablaze as soldiers, police and Pro-SARS counterprotesters clashed with Anti-SARS protesters in Abuja, FCT.

The deceased individual, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, was said to have died from multiple injuries he sustained during the protest that was believed to have been hijacked by hoodlums in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protest took a deadly turn when a Pro-SARS group clashed with Anti-SARS protesters at the Central Business District, who had gathered there early Monday morning. One vehicle was reportedly set ablaze by the pro-SARS group.

The police said it is conducting an immediate investigation into the incident.

The police has also given out emergency numbers to the public for use during emergencies.

FCT Police Commissioner Bala Chiroma, while urging the protesters to continue to be law-abiding, and non-violent in their demonstrations, reassured residents that the police would protect lives and property within the FCT.

A statement signed by the FCT Police Command’s spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf reads:

‘The FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, has called for calm among protesters following a clash between ENDSARS and PRO-SARS protesters at the Central Business District in the early hours of Monday 19th October 2020. Preliminary investigation reveals that no life was lost, however, one vehicle was set ablaze during the clash. In view of this, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

‘In another development, the Command wishes to outrightly condemn the violent attack on a protester by unknown hoodlums along Kubwa axis on Saturday 17th October 2020. The hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the ENDSARS protest attacked one Anthony Onome Unuode, ‘m’, and left him with various degrees of injury which eventually resulted in death.

‘While urging protesters to be law-abiding, remain peaceful in their conduct and shone all forms of violence, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure residents of his unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

‘In case of any emergency or distress call these number:08003913803, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’