From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja is set to try 130 officers for various offences as the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) commences sitting in Abuja.

The officers to be tried include 2 Commissioners of Police, 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Chief Superintendents of Police, 19 Superintendents of Police, 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Force public relations officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said the trial followed the inauguration of the FDC, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, to review disciplinary cases instituted against senior police officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above to determine their culpability or otherwise.

Adejobi in a statement, also said the Nigerian police is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardisation and upgrade of the Force identification system to be known as the e-Warrant Card. The e-Warrant Card according to Adejobi, would provide seamless identification of officers across the country and eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations personating themselves to be police officers.

Adejobi’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) has convened at the Inspector-General of Police Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to review disciplinary cases instituted against senior police officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above in order to determine their culpability or otherwise. The FDC which comprises the seven (7) Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary as its secretary, began its session on Tuesday 28th June 2022 and will hold till Friday, 1st July 2022.

A total of one hundred and thirty (130) Senior Police Officers from all over the country with Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) will appear before the Committee within this period. The officers comprise 2 Commissioners of Police, 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 11 Chief Superintendents of Police, 19 Superintendents of Police, 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police. Upon conclusion of proceedings and hearing of evidence, recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

The Inspector-General of Police has expressed confidence in the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police overseeing the Force Disciplinary Committee in ensuring dispensation of justice in all cases before them.

The IGP equally assures that the Force is deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has equally announced that the Nigeria Police Force is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardisation and upgrade of the Force identification system to be known as e-Warrant Card. The e-Warrant Card would provide seamless identification of officers all over the country as well as eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations personating themselves to be police officers.

The project which commenced with the approval of the IGP is being carried out by Police ICT experts attached to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters, Abuja. Upon its launch, it would engender a full digitalisation of police identification nationwide and provide a valid basis for effecting arrests with warrants in line with extant laws, and many other benefits attached to the use of such e-warrant cards”.