From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two members of Shiite group Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been reportedly shot in Abuja after clashing with soldiers, police and other security agents in Abuja, FCT, on Tuesday.

The group had reportedly embarked on its annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek, causing panic and tension among residents as they completely blocked the Kubwa expressway causing heavy traffic gridlock.

An attempt by security operatives deployed to dispose of the crowd fell on deaf ears as the group insisted on carrying on with their procession.

The procession was said to have started from Gwarimpa district in the FCT from where they marched to the Kubwa expressway.

Efforts to reach the FCT police public gemstone officer Josephine proved abortive as her phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

