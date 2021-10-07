From Fred Itua, Abuja

The festering insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has, again, taken another dimension. Just a few kilometres away from the Life -Camp official residence of the FCT minister, is located a thriving slum, known as Kuchibena, where deadly cult activities have turned into a killing field. This has made life miserable for residents.

Within the past two months, terrified residents said several persons have died, with about four persons murdered this week in a most gruesome manner by people suspected to be cultists.

The last killing that reportedly shook the village was a young man, whose body was said to have been dismembered, with his head chopped off and hung on a stick by his attackers.

One of the community leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said that bloody cult clashes have become too frequent and deadly, making people live on a daily basis with clouds of uncertainty and disillusionment.

The source said the night hours are the worst period for the people, as the criminals have defied almost all the security measures put in place by the community and some security agencies.

While the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, has not reacted to inquiry regarding the incessant killings in Kuchibena, a letter addressed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board, requesting for demolition of the criminal hideouts in the community confirmed the lawless situation there.

The letter dated April 28, 2021, and signed by the Galadima Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chinyere Akalaga, complained that the activities of the hoodlums had destroyed peace and order in the village and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The police specifically requested for “dislodgement of illegal structures, settlements imposing security threat within Galadima area.”

