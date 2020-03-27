For a long time, the premium home-service massage outfit has conducted its business solely in the metropolis of Abuja. In those years, the Abuja 5 Star Mobile Massage won plenty of plaudits for its excellent service.

Recently, the outfit created an online excitement when it dangled an irresistible “Valentine Special Gift” offer of 60 to 120 minutes of special session of “music, massage, chocolate and a bottle of wine.”

Operating from an office in ABM Plaza Utako district, its Facebook and Instagram posts of alluring graphics, videos and well-chosen words reinforced its operational philosophy of “bringing healing touch to your place of residence or hotel lodging.”

So far, it has maintained its predominance in the niche. “With six years of hands-on experience in massage therapy and bodyworks, we distinguish our brand with our various custom massage techniques tailored to suit clients various needs,” an official of the outfit recently affirms.

Renowned for its range of services that include Swedish relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, aromatherapy massage, sports massage and pregnancy massage, its popularity according to a client service officer, is driven by its experienced workforce: “Our male and female therapists are warm, well-mannered and masterful at what they do.”

One of its masseuses, Ekom, a mathematician and an entrepreneur, skilled in Swedish relaxation massage, deep tissue massage and sports massage is an online celeb.

Now, to the good news: the wellness outfit will be extending its services to other cities in the coming months. “We will begin home and hotel services in Owerri, Lagos and Kano soon,” the customer service officer confirms to TIMEOUT. “We can turn your place of residence or hotel room to a massage studio,” she adds.