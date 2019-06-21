Activities marking the 41st edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis tournament have commenced at the tennis courts of the package ‘B’ of the National Stadium Abuja Complex and will run till Saturday June 29, 2019.

Director, Corporate Communications Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, who revealed this during the championship unveiled to the media, said, the CBN Senior Tennis tournament was held in Abuja for the first in 2018 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the championship and that the success recorded had prompted the management of the apex bank into making a return by approving the staging of the 2019 edition in Abuja, while the tennis courts of the newly renamed National Stadium to Moshood Abiola Stadium in commemoration of the 20th year of Nigeria return to democracy, as venue for the 10-day energy sapping tennis extravaganza.

Okorafor, who reaffirmed the objective of the annual CBN hard court Senior Tennis Championship which is to discover talents that could represent Nigeria at major international competitions, be it the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, All Africa Games and even world championships among others, said this year’s edition is not going to be anything diferent.

Adding that the tournament would also help to better the global ranking of Nigeria players with the international Tennis Federation and as well create channel for the development of sports in the domestic front among the youth and the physically challenged in our society.