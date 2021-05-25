After the qualifying rounds that ended on Sunday, the main draw for the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Open championship served-off yesterday at the package ‘b’ of the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja in both the men’s singles and women’s singles categories as well as the doubles and the wheelchair men’s and women’s singles division.

Joseph Imeh was seeded tops in the men’s singles will be played in the round of 64, while the women’s singles category will be observed in the round of 32 where Quardiri Oyinlomo who is the back-to-back champion is the player to beat. Oyinlomo won the title in 2019 and 2020 and is going for the third straight win of the event.

Other top players listed for hostilities include Christian Paul, Clifford Enosoregbe, Abdulmumuni Babalola, Shehu Lawal And Iloputa among others.