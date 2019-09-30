Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of October 1st Independence Day celebration, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory has been decorated with the green and white national colours.

Expectedly, world leaders would arrive Abuja to participate in the Independence day celebration expected to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Ahead of the event, the Federal Secretariat Complex, Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari way, Ahmadu Bello way, City gate, and other strategic locations in Abuja have been decorated with national colours to welcome foreign and local guests that would participate in event.

Colourful lightening, nostalgic photos, videos and other messages that remind Nigerians of October 1st, 1960, have also been displayed at strategic locations in Abuja.

There are indications that the Independence Day committee domiciled in the office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) was responsible for the colourful decoration, with possible input from FCT administration and other corporate organisations.

A taxi driver, Kenneth Eke, told our correspondent that the decorations were apt because they send message to residents that it’s time to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day.

He added: “Even though there is little or no tangible reason for the celebration, we would appreciate God for the gift of life and a nation that we can call our own.

“Our current political leaders have, obviously, derailed from the original vision of the founding fathers of Nigeria, and that is the reason for the slow pace of development in Nigeria.

“We ought to have been ‘flying’ as other developed countries are doing but from all indications, we are crawling and apparently becoming a laughing stock in the comity of nations.”

A civil servant, who identified herself as Kate, said: “Nigeria might not be where it ought to be but evidently, there is improvement.

“Our major challenge is political leadership which we are yet to get right. Once we get our leadership recruitment process right, the speed for socio-economic and human capital development would be activated.”

A trader in Wuse market, Hamza Kabir, complained that socio-economic situation and standard of living Nigeria is getting bad by the day, due to wrong economic policies of the government.

He said: “Inflation has rendered our currency worthless. Prices of items are going higher by the day without corresponding income. Poverty, unemployment, crime are on the increase in Nigeria.”