From April 10-18, Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja, will be agog as Excel Signature presents ‘Moods Relic of Courage’, a contemporary art showcase by Jude Olotu.

Olotu hails from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. He developed a passion for art as a child while growing up in the northern part of Nigeria, Jos precisely, where the landscape was as though it was painted on a canvass.

In recent years, Olotu has showcased his unique style of eclectic art in New York and France. His arts stood out among a plethora of exhibited works at the just concluded World Art Dubai Exhibition. The genius of Olotu has created and nurtured many talents including art students, leading to the creation of Excel Signature Creative Hub located in Abuja.

According to Olotu, the Excel Signature Creative Hub is a place where creative artists are nurtured in fine art, digital art, metal art, wood art, sculpturing, product design, cinematography and production, music as well as photography, and given exposure on national and international scale.