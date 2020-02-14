Tosin Ajirire

After six successful years in the Nigerian music industry, award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Patoranking, is set to headline his first-ever solo concert.

Tagged: “The Patoranking Experience,” the show is coming exactly nine months after dropping his power-packed, internationally- acclaimed album,

“Wilmer”, which ranked No.5 on the Billboard chart.

Scheduled to take place on February 14, the Valentines Day at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the concert will witness Patoranking rallying other top acts like Tuface Idibia, Tekno, Mayorkun, Niniola, Waje, and Timaya delivering the best of music to their numerous fans.

The show promises to be an unforgettable experience with timeless music, exceptional performances and an ambience of full fun.

“This concert is one of many activities I have lined up for the year. It serves as a major booster to my career, and more importantly, a chance for my fans to have the very best of my music,” Patoranking said.