All roads lead to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja next week for the launch of Wakamdo Health Industry Programme (WHIP), an initiative of Losi Clinic Group Limited.

A concept derived from 24 years of research and planning by the Chairman/Group Chief Medical Director of Losi Clinic, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adedayo Olusino Adekoya, the Alayeluwa of Ode Ule in Remo North East LCDA, Ogun State, Wakamdo will be formally unveiled to the public on Thursday September 9, 2021 at Churaton Hotel, (Newamana), 30 Sokode Crescent, by FIRS Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Speaking on the project, Oba Adekoya explains that Wakamdo is a legacy health programme he’s bequeathing on the society and generations yet unborn. According to him, “Wakamdo will create employment opportunities, industrialize the health sector and contribute to the GDP and GNP of the country. There shall be a reversal of the direction of medical tourism at both provider and receivers’ levels. All inputs shall be made in Nigeria.”

Dignitaries expected at the launch include the Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora and other stakeholders in the health sector.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.